由歐洲之聲、民主中國陣線主辦的「人類社會十字路口：民主與專制——維藏蒙漢香港台灣聯合起來反對專制獨裁政權」系列活動，於9月底10月初在柏林展開。9月30日的現場、網絡結合的會議，共有六個專題，就台灣、香港和維藏蒙各族當前的局勢，以及中國大外宣媒體策略，進行研討。會議結束時，現場和網路的與會人士討論並通過一個「共同聲明」，以彰顯不同族裔在中共高壓政策下，合作團結，勇敢對抗，爭取自由、人權與民族自決的決心。

柏林會議聯合聲明全文中文譯文如下：

以尊重和仁愛對抗欺壓和仇恨

Respect and Love versus Suppress and Hatred

柏林，2021年9月30日

進入二十一世紀，我們的世界更為多元、豐富。許多民族和族群對本身的歷史、文化和宗教有強烈的認同感和歸屬感，紛紛脫離殖民地的母體，成為獨立的國家。這種時代趨勢不容忽視，也是未来的必由之路。

中國民族眾多，如今在一黨專政的情況下，渲染傳統的大一統思想，不僅對於國土疆域嚴防死守，對於各民族也採取高壓同化的政策，以移民、漢化手段，嚴加控制。如今中共治下的中國，已形成部分民族之間充滿矛盾、敵意和仇恨。

台灣不論它的名稱如何改變，事實上從1949年以後就是一個獨立的政治實體，現今台灣是躋身「亞洲四小龍」的民主富裕國家，但是它被籠罩在北京「統一」的陰影和威脅下。香港97回歸後，如今在國安法的控制下，失去了昔日的自由和旺盛的生命力。西藏從1959年失去了藏人篤信愛戴的領袖達賴喇嘛超過一個甲子。上百萬的維吾爾族和突厥族民眾被關進所謂的「再教育營」，面臨種族滅絕的厄運。南蒙古在漢族移民政策下，已成為自己故鄉中的少數民族。

本次柏林會議就是要團結受到中共政權壓制迫害的族群，共同發出追求自由、人權的呼聲。我們提出「尊重」和「仁愛」的理念，來化解強權的野心和貪婪。尊重各個民族和族群的信仰、文化、語言和習俗，簡單地說，就是尊重他們的意願，用仁愛之心來化解人為製造的仇恨，以同理心來看待對待不同族群，但願暴力甚至戰爭都會化作青煙，消失在和熙的微風中。

在此之前，我们在此呼籲全球自由世界的人民和國家，只要中國共產黨繼續壓制人權、迫害自由，就一起來抵制明年在中國舉辦的冬季奧運會。

柏林會議聯合聲明英文全文：

Joint Communiqué of the Berlin Conference

Respect and Love versus Repression and Hatred

Berlin, September 30., 2021

In the 21st century, our world is more diverse and richer. Many nations and ethnic groups now have a strong sense of identity and belonging to their own history, culture, and religion, and they have broken away from the former colony's matrix and become independent countries. This trend of the times cannot be ignored and should be the way to follow.

China has many ethnic groups. Nowadays, under the one-party dictatorship, the traditional idea of a great unification is insistently put forward. The government not only strictly guards the territory, but also adopts a policy of high pressure and applies the method of migration and sinicization to dissolve all ethnic groups and melt them into a Han-Chinese nation. Nowadays, in China under the CCP, some ethnic groups are full of contradictions about this development. Hostility and animosity is unavoidable.

No matter under what name you mention Taiwan, this island has in fact been an independent political entity since 1949. Today, Taiwan is a prosperous and democratic country among the "Four Little Dragons of Asia," but it is shrouded in the shadow and threat of Beijing's "unification".

After the return of Hong Kong in 1997, under the control of the National Security Law, Hong Kong has lost its former freedom and vigorous vitality.Since 1959, Tibet has lost for more than sixty years, the Dalai Lama, the leader of Tibetans' faith and love.Southern Mongolia has become a minority in its own homeland under the Han immigration policy.

Millions of Uyghur and Turkic people have been imprisoned in so-called "re-education camps," facing the doom of genocide.

The purpose of this Berlin Conference is to unite the groups that have been suppressed and persecuted by the Chinese Communist regime, and jointly issue a call for freedom and human rights. We put forward the concept of "respect" and "love" to resolve the ambition and greed of power. Respect for the beliefs, culture, language and customs of various ethnic groups is simply to respect their will, to use love and respect to resolve man-made hatred, and treat different ethnic groups with empathy. Finally violence and even war will turn into blue smoke and disappear in a warm breeze. But as long as the Chinese regime refuses to respect Human Rights we call upon all the people and countries of the world to boycott the Winter Olympic Games that are supposed to take place in Beijing in 2022.

簽署者：

廖天琪（歐洲之聲社長、國際筆會和平委員會副主席）

謝志偉（台灣駐德國大使）

胡平（《北京之春》榮譽主編、中國政論家）

曾建元（華人民主書院協會理事長）

席海明（Temtsultu Shotsood 南蒙古大呼拉爾（議會）主席、內蒙古人民黨主席）

蔣揚次仁（藏人行政中央外交新聞部西藏之頁主編）

陳破空（政治評論家）

瑪麗•侯芷明（Marie Holzman 法國漢學家）

沙佩雪（Sabine Peschel 德國記者，翻譯家）

施嘉碧 (Gabriele von Sievers-Sattler 漢學家，翻譯家)

丹增•措希鮑爾（Tenzyn Zoechbauer德國西藏倡議組織主任）

王國興（民主中國陣線總部召集人）

王維洛（水利專家）

陳維健（《北京之春》主編）

程翔（資深媒體人）

高健（中國民運墨爾本聯合會）

潘永忠（歐洲之聲主編、民主中國陣線總部秘書長）

王安娜（光傳媒董事長）

宋書元（中囯民主黨海外委員會美國委員會主席）

王進忠（民主中國陣線總部召集人、東京自由民主之聲主編）

梁友燦（民主中國陣線總部召集人）

顏荔（民陣美國分部總召集人，美國加州共和黨成員）

董鵬（東京自由民主之聲副主編）

劉偉民（中國民主黨海外委員會副主席）

翟江濤（民陣美國拉斯維加斯支部主任，網管主任）

金華良（民陣美西分部秘書長）

傅宇東（民陣美西分部召集人）

遊亞鵬（民陣美國分部組織部成員）

胡瑞（民陣美國分部 宣傳處主任）

曹永昌（民陣、中國民主黨成員，美國）

周穎珺（民陣成員，美國）

孫洪濤（民陣美西分部秘書處成員）

Terry Chen（民陣美國分部 總務處主任）

鄧志強（民陣成員，美國）

訾建華（民陣成員，美國）

李秋（民運人士，荷蘭）

甘向陽（民運人士，荷蘭）

姜福楨（民運人士，荷蘭）

毛欣馨（民陣成員，德國）

李方（民運人士，芬蘭）

劉飛龍（民運人士，荷蘭）

林生亮（民運人士，荷蘭）

由歐洲之聲、民主中國陣線主辦的「人類社會十字路口：民主與專制——維藏蒙漢香港台灣聯合起來反對專制獨裁政權」系列活動照片



左起記者米歇爾•雷、謝志偉大使、漢學者施嘉碧，記者約根•卡爾（康有耿）。圖／田牧



左起：世界維吾爾大會柏林負責人海玉爾、藏人行政中央《西藏之頁》主編蔣揚次仁、記者約根•卡爾（康有耿）、德國西藏倡議協會主任丹增•措希鮑爾、廖天琪。圖／田牧合成



左起：歐洲之聲主編潘永忠、記者狄雨菲、記者長平、香港人在德協會蕭瑩。圖／田牧