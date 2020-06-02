新冠疫情在少數國家雖有趨緩，但是在美國等國家卻一直在拉警報；尤其在非洲等落後國家，威脅依然嚴重。大家都在等待有效的新冠疫苗早日出現。不過，即使疫苗出現，要如何有效地、迅速地運輸到落後偏遠的國家，仍是一大難題。因為疫苗在運輸過程中是否保持低溫（2至8攝氏度），有時還要經過數千公里才能到達偏遠地區。運送可能是困難且昂貴的，安全運輸中斷可能會使疫苗失效。

好消息來了，《美國科學人雜誌》（SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN）最新的六月號一篇報導〈疫苗的運輸〉（Vaccine Transport）介紹，一種像蜜餞一樣的新型薄片疫苗將造福全人類，這種新配方可以在正常環境溫度（20攝氏度）下將活病毒，細菌和抗體存儲數月。在3月發表於《科學進展》（Science Development）上的一篇新論文中，科學家們證明，即使36個月後，一種柔性薄膜可以提供關鍵藥物，這種新型的疫苗中的活病毒所製成的流感疫苗與傳統的流感疫苗相比具有優勢。匹茲堡大學藥理師麗莎·羅漢（Lisa Rohan）說：「這項研究證明了疫苗產品開發，出現令人興奮的平台的早期概念證明。」

疫苗運輸出現新突破

疫苗的發明，確實是人類的福音。但是疫苗的運輸都必須在低溫下進行。當我們到醫療院所接種疫苗時，通常護士從冰箱拿出來液劑或粉劑的小玻璃瓶，上面記載疫苗製造梯次號碼，保存方法與條件，有效日期等，不過一般去打疫苗的人很少有機會查看。由製藥專家瑪麗亞·A.帶領大學的研究人員，在德州奧斯汀分校已經開發出一種薄片，蜜餞型的疫苗，可在長時間沒有冷藏狀況下仍然有效的生物藥品。這意味著現在用於運送疫苗的經過仔細冷卻的小瓶，可能會被輕巧，可剝的薄膜代替，這些薄膜可以郵寄到信封中並保存在架子上。克羅伊（Croyle）實驗室於2007年開始開發這項技術。受到琥珀能夠保護昆蟲和其他生物的DNA的能力的啟發，研究人員著手通過將「大量糖和少量鹽，就像硬糖一樣」做成。這是許多不喜歡針頭的人的好消息。新式疫苗適合每種特定的疫苗候選者並提供保護性塗層。Croyle 說：「隨著時間的流逝，真正穩定薄膜的關鍵是將其與所有成分混合在一起。」他補充說，該過程非常快捷，並使用了價格合理的標準台式設備。「這是我們真的很想提出可以轉移到發展中國家的東西。」

每種疫苗類型都需要針對未來開發階段的定製配方。Croyle 說，尋找合作夥伴擴大規模以進行臨床試驗是研究人員最緊迫的障礙。他們還正在探索包裝方法，以使薄膜在40攝氏度以下的溫度下保持穩定。疫苗的尺寸也是該平台的主要優勢，一封信紙大小的薄膜最好可以攜帶500劑以上的疫苗，約重1⁄900g重量，都具等效的傳統劑量。克羅伊爾說，通過使其更容易，更便宜地有效地運輸和儲存疫苗，該技術可以極大地提高全世界的免疫率，特別是在中低收入國家。

A flexible film could deliver crucial medication

Vaccines may soon make their film debut. Led by pharmaceutics expert Maria A. Croyle, researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a thin sheet that preserves vaccines and other biological medicines for long periods without refrigeration. This means the carefully cooled vials now used to ship vaccines could potentially be replaced by lightweight, peelable films that can be mailed in an envelope and stored on a shelf. Croyle’s laboratory began developing the technology in 2007. Inspired by amber’s ability to preserve the DNA of insects and other living things, the researchers set out to create their own version of the substance by mixing together “a lot of sugar and a little bit of salt, much like hard candy,” Croyle explains. The vaccine-containing film is administered by mouth—sweet news for many who dislike needles. The film’s components are tailored to

suit each specific vaccine candidate and provide a protective coating. “We’ve learned over time that the key to really stabilizing whatever the film holds is to have it intermixed with all the ingredients,” Croyle says, adding that the process is quick and uses affordable, standard benchtop equipment. “We really wanted to come up with something that would be transferable to developing countries.” Immunization programs depend heavily on keeping vaccines cold（two to eight degrees Celsius） as they are transported, sometimes over thousands of kilometers to remote locations. Delivery can be difficult and costly, and transport disruptions can render the vaccines ineffective. But this new formulation can store live viruses, bacteria and antibodies for several months at ambient temperatures（20 degrees C）. In a new paper, published in March in Science Advances, the scientists show that the live viruses in one vaccine were preserved in the film even after 36 months. They also find that a flu vaccine suspended in their film compares favorably with a traditional flu shot. “The study demonstrates early proof of concept for an exciting platform for vaccine product development,” says Lisa Rohan, a pharmacologist at the University of Pittsburgh,

who was not involved in the study. She notes that each vaccine type would need a custom formulation for future stages of development. Finding partners to scale up manufacturing for clinical trials is the researchers’ most pressing hurdle, Croyle says. They are also exploring packaging methods to keep their films stable up to 40 degrees C. Size is a major advantage of this platform—a letter-sized sheet of the film can carry more than 500 doses of vaccine, about 1⁄900 the weight of equivalent traditional doses. By making it easier and cheaper to ship and store vaccines efficiently, Croyle says, the technology could vastly improve immunization rates the world over, particularly in middle- to lowincome countries. — Harini Barath