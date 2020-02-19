作者按：這篇原稿是過年前嘗試用英文寫出來的評論，考慮到有些讀者不習慣閱讀英文，原本想放棄發表，民報建議提供中文稿，因此附上翻譯，同時也希望年輕的一代能多多使用英文為台灣發聲。

During BBC’s interview on January 16, 2020, President Tsai Ing-wen told the reporter, John Sudworth, “Taiwan does not have to declare independence because the country is already an independent nation.”, she also added “We are an independent country already and we call ourselves the Republic of China, Taiwan.”

今年1月16日，蔡總統接受BBC採訪時，告訴記者沙磊，「台灣不須要宣佈獨立，因為這個國家已經是個獨立的國家。」，同時她也強調，「我們已經是個獨立的國家，而我們稱呼自己為中華民國台灣。」

If Taiwan is already an independent nation as President Tsai claimed, she should answer following questions:

Why our country’s name is ROC?

Why Taiwan is forced to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under the name of “Chinese Taipei”?

What kind of relations are between Taiwan and China? ” One country on each side of the Taiwan Strait?

When Taiwan can join the UN and become a member state?

如果台灣如蔡總統所稱，已經是個獨立的國家，那麼她應該回答下列問題：

為何台灣的國號是中華民國？

為何台灣要被迫使用「中華台北」的名稱去參加2020年的東京奧運？

台灣與中國是什麼關係？台海兩岸一邊一國？

何時台灣可以加入聯合國，成為會員國？

If Taiwan, in reality as well as in name, is an independent nation, the name of our country shall be either the Republic of Taiwan or Taiwan just like Canada. It shall not be ROC (Taiwan), Taiwan (ROC) or ROC/Taiwan. We don’t know how president Tsai Ing-wen calls herself. The Chinese Taiwan’s president? The Taiwanese president of ROC? The ROC’s president of Taiwan? The president of ROC on Taiwan? We cast votes for her, but, frankly, we have no idea about our president whose country is Taiwan or ROC.

如果台灣是名符其實的獨立國家，國號應是台灣共和國或是台灣一如加拿大。不該是中華民國（台灣）、台灣（中華民國）或是中華民國台灣。我們不知道蔡英文怎麼稱呼自己，中華民國的台灣總統？台灣的中華民國總統？中華民國在台灣的總統？我們投票給她，但是，我們總統的國家是台灣，還是中華民國，坦白說，我們不得而知。

“One country, one name” is an international rule. If you visit UN website, you won’t find any country that has dual official names. The Republic of France is France. The Republic of Singapore is Singapore. Unlike other countries, Canada has no such kind of official name as the “Republic of Canada” except Canada. Likewise, If Taiwan is a nation, it cannot be an exception.

「一國一名」是國際慣例，如果你去造訪聯合國網站，找不到任何有雙重國號的國家，法國共和國就是法國，新加坡共和國就是新加坡，加拿大與其他國家不同，除了加拿大外，並沒有「加拿大共和國」之類的國號。同樣的，如果台灣是國家，就不可能是例外。

Since DDP was formed in 1986, and the former president, Lee Ten-hui, pushed forward amending ROC’s constitution during his presidency, Taiwan has been democratized, but in a strict sense, Taiwan is not yet a country. Speaking bluntly, today the ROC government on Taiwan is similar to a Chinese colonial government despite the fact that it is democratically elected. That’s why DPP politicians always tell people: Taiwan is a country, but now the name of our country is called “ROC”. We actually don’t know how many times they will say NOW. Sadly, using a fake name, ROC, has ever been remaining a big problem for Taiwan. It is not only confusing Taiwanese national identity but also has caused a lot of troubles when Taiwan is eager to join WHO or any other international organizations.

自從1986年民進黨成立，前總統李登輝在任內推動修訂中華民國憲法以來，台灣已經民主化，但嚴格說來，台灣仍不是國家。直言不諱，今日在台灣的中華民國政府形同一個中國殖民政府，雖然這個政府是民選的。就是這個原因，民進黨政治人物老是告訴民眾：台灣是個國家，但是現在我們國家名稱叫作「中華民國」。我們實在不知道他們要說多少次「現在」。悲哀的是，使用假國號「中華民國」對台灣始終是一大問題，不只混淆台灣人的國家認同，當台灣渴望加入世界衛生組織或其他國際機構時，也造成許許多多的困擾。

Taiwan is the 11th trading partner of the US and the 22nd economy in the world ranking. In spite of China’s claiming Taiwan as a renegade province, many countries see Taiwan as a quasi-country, not a part of China as Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the KMT and its supporters not only smear Taiwan’s Independence, but also hate Taiwan to become a country. Taiwan is a beautiful and precious island where they live, work, raise their children and enjoy the lifestyle of freedom. However, they simply take advantage of this island for their own interests but never care about whether Taiwan is a country or not.

台灣是美國第11大貿易伙伴，世界排名22的經濟體。儘管中國宣稱，台灣是中國叛離的一省，很多國家視台灣為「準國家」，並非如香港那樣是中國的一部分。不幸的是，那些中國國民黨及其支持者不僅醜化台獨，也憎惡台灣成為國家，台灣是美麗的寶島，是他們生活、工作、養育子女、享受自由生活方式之處。然而，他們只是在利用台灣來獲取好處，從未在乎台灣是不是個國家。

When foreigners ask us why such a humiliating name as Chinese Taipei can be accepted to your government and people, we don’t know how to answer and feel very embarrassing. It is hard for you and me to say “I’m proud of being Taiwanese.” Last year, a referendum for participating in 2020 Tokyo Olympics under the name of Taiwan was successfully promoted by civil groups, but failed to win a majority of votes. The DPP was surely to blame because President Tsai never has an intention to support “Taiwan’s Name Rectification” campaign. Why she turned a deaf ear to the voice of Taiwanese people? It would make many Taiwan-friendly Japanese people who expressed deep sympathy for Taiwan’s using “Chinese Taipei” very difficult to understand.

每當外國人問為何「中華台北」這樣羞辱的名稱你們的政府和人民可以接受，我們無言以對，非常尷尬。「我以身為台灣人為榮」，你我很難說得出口。去年民間團體成功的推動以台灣名義參加2020東京奧運的公投，但未能贏得多數票，失敗了，民進黨實難辭其咎，因為蔡總統始終無意支持「台灣正名運動」。為何她對台灣人民的聲音充耳不聞？這會讓許多友台對台灣使用「中華台北」深表同情的日本人感到很難理喻。

The KMT and pro-China media keep telling us that if we call our country “Taiwan” the communist China will unify by force. Some people may be so stupid that will believe their lie because they have been brainwashed for long time. No one can deny that Taiwan has a highly strategic value for the US. It is not the fake name, ROC, to protect Taiwan from China’s invasion, but our defensive capabilities together with the US’ strong military presence in Pacific-Asia. Without the US’ support, how can Taiwan survive? Without Taiwan, the ROC is nothing but a historical name to the PRC.

國民黨和親中媒體老是告訴我們，如果我們稱呼我們的國家為「台灣」，中共就會以武力統一台灣，有些人因為長期被洗腦，或許會笨到去相信他們的謊言。沒有人可以否認台灣對美國具有很高的戰略價值。不是中華民國這個假國號在保護台灣免於受中國侵略，而是我們本身的防衛能力以及美國在亞太強大的駐軍。沒有美國的支持，台灣怎能生存？沒有台灣，中華民國對中華人民共和國而言，只不過是個歷史名詞而已。

In order to deal with world-wide threat resulted from Wuhan coronavirus breakout, WHO held an international forum (Feb. 11-12) in Geneva, Switzerland. Due to being not a member of WHA, Taiwan participated in the forum On-Line under the name of “Taipei”. Such an absurd phenomenon once again highlights a brutal fact: neither ROC nor Taiwan is a nation. We must have the courage to face it. Fortunately, the world’s rapidly changing political situation is more favorable for Taiwan to change status quo than ever before. Now is the time to let the world hear the voice of our will to establish Taiwan as a nation.

世界衛生組織為了應付武漢肺炎爆發對世界產生的威脅，2月11－12日在瑞士日內瓦舉行國際論壇。由於不是世界衛生大會的成員，台灣以「台北」的名義參加線上論壇。如此荒謬的現象再度凸顯一殘酷的事實：中華民國、台灣都不是國家。我們必須有勇氣去面對這個事實。幸運的是，世界急遽改變的政治局勢比以往更有利於台灣改變現狀，現在正是讓世界聽到我們要建國呼聲的時候了。

Do we wish Taiwan to join the UN in the future? If we have no hesitation in answering “YES”, then we have to ask ourselves three questions. First, what is our vision of Taiwan as a nation? Second, how can we establish Taiwan as a new and progressive nation? Third, when Taiwan will become an internationally recognized nation?

我們是否希望台灣未來加入聯合國？如果我們毫不猶豫，回答YES，那麼我們必須問我們自己三個問題。一，對台灣作為國家我們有什麼願景？二，我們怎麼把台灣建立成一個新而進步的國家？三，何時台灣成為國際承認的國家？

To begin with establishing Taiwan as a new nation, first, we have to abandon the name of ROC. Then, we ought to abolish the ROC constitution and draw up new one based on Taiwan’s current sociopolitical conditions and future developments. Finally, Taiwan will gain its statehood and further establish diplomatic relations with the US, Japan, EU and other friendly countries around the world. Without these steps, Taiwan cannot be transformed into an independent and free country. Only actions can change our fate. Don’t be afraid. Be brave and stand up! As long as we have the will and determination, God will help us pave a road to the bright future of Taiwan.

要著手建立台灣為新國家，首先，我們必須放棄中華民國這個國號。再來，我們必須廢除中華民國憲法，並依據台灣目前社會政治條件以及未來發展制定新憲法。最後，台灣將取得國格，進一步與美、日、歐盟和世界其他友善的國家建交。沒有這些步驟，台灣無法轉型為一個獨立而自由的國家。唯有行動才能改變我們的命運，別害怕，勇敢站起來吧！只要我們有意志和決心，上帝就會幫助我們舖一條台灣前景光明之路。

