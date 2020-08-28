七十二年（1948〜2020）來，台灣獨立建國的主張誤導了台灣子弟。美國（台澎佔領權國）絕對不會同意台灣獨立建國，就像19世紀初派兵打擊菲律賓獨立軍一樣，很可能也派兵撲滅台獨。然而，中共對台獨分子大表同情。因為台灣沒有國防力量，只要台灣一宣布獨立建國，美國和日本就不能干預中台大戰，不能派兵支援保衛台灣。貿然獨立建國，排除美日勢力，中共出兵，台灣就立即被中國佔領。很多台灣人都說，到時候她或她，一定出來抗拒中國入侵。但是武器不如中國的台灣，又沒有將軍領兵作戰，會打贏中國嗎?

此外要從哪一個母國獨立出來? 台灣已經沒有母國，如果有母國那就是日本。但是在舊金山和約的第二條與第四條的規範下，日本已經對台灣領土喪失聲請權了！ 如果美國不還台灣、澎湖給日本，日本也無話可說。台澎既不屬中國和中華民國，又不屬美國的固有領土，那台灣就沒有宣佈獨立建國的事。

台澎是台灣住民的固有領土

台澎是舊金山和約稱謂之本土台灣住民（inhabitants），或聯合國憲章第73條稱謂之台灣民族（Taiwan peoples）的固有領土，不是報章雜誌或電視上所說的台灣人民（people on Taiwan）的固有領土！不長進的台籍政客詐騙被國民黨長期洗腦的台灣同胞，是台灣住民至今還是三等國民，沒有國籍，只能在國際間顛沛流離，被國際各國踢來踢去，毫無人性尊嚴可言。

其次，更有人說國軍實力強大，可以抗敵。那就忽略了「國軍共軍都是中國軍」的事實。即使支持中華民國在台灣獨立建國，也會發生類似2014年的克里米亞烏克蘭裔住民被出賣亡國的悲劇。

所以全民公投、正名制憲、先華獨再台獨，是一廂情願的、幼稚的思維。絕非智者所能苟同。美國也一定會根據舊金山和約賦予她的義務與責任，而反對台派過度天真的想法。

台灣建國的方法，並非只有宣佈獨立一途。除了獨立建國及因為四面環海不適合武力革命外，應該另有方法。請看聯合國憲章第73條怎麼說:

聯合國各會員會國，於其所負有或承擔管理責任之領土，他們的民族尚未獲得充分自治之程度者，承認占領地領土住民自治建國之利益為至高無上之原則，接受本憲章神聖之信託，在所建立之國際和平和安全制度下，以充分增進這些領土住民福利為義務，且為此目的：（子）於充分尊重關係人民之文化下，保證其政治、經濟、社會、及教育之進展，予以公平待遇，且保障其不受虐待。（丑）按各領土及其民特殊之環境、及其進化之階段，發展自治，建立自治政府；對各該民族之政治願望，予以適當之注意；並助其自由政治制度之逐漸發展。

這樣關鍵性的文件所有中國人都將peoples譯成人民，以誤導本土台灣人認同流亡難民也有權利決定台灣前途。這不是在詐騙本土台灣人的感情嗎?

所以，根據聯合國憲章第73條及舊金山和約第23條，美國制定〈台灣關係法〉（Taiwan Relations Act，TRA, January 1, 1979; Public Law 96-8, by 96th Congress）第15條一般的譯稿不易了解。因為是照英文字面翻譯，難窺奧秘的緣故。我們

根據英文意義來翻譯時，應該是這樣說比較清楚:

為本法案的目的定義美國法律和台灣如下：

1.「美國法律」一詞，包括美國任何法規、規則、章程、法令、命令、美國及其政治分支機構的司法程序法；

2.「台灣」一詞將視情況需要，包括台灣及澎湖列島；這些島上的人民；公司及根據適用於這些島嶼的法律而設立或組成的其他法人團體及法人機構；1979年1月1日以前，美國承認為中華民國的台灣治理當局；以及任何中華民國後繼的治理當局（包括中華民國後繼的治理當局之政治分支機構，機關廳處，及中華民國後繼的治理當局之功能性組織）。

台灣關係法第十五條釋放出的訊息就是: 台灣住民要組織一個台灣自治政府，準備在中華民國離去之後，繼任為台灣治理當局的角色。因為，臺灣關係法第四條b項8款說: 美國法律中有關維持美國對台灣外交關係或承認的規定，不論明示或默示，均無關緊要。這表示美國沒有承認台灣獨立建國的問題。所以，籌組台灣（自治）政府，準備接替中華民國，才是台澎住民正確無誤的建國方略！



《臺灣關係法》立法40週年紀念活動發表會，聯邦眾院外委會共和黨首席議員Mike McCaul (R-TX)住祝賀談話。圖／擷自外交部網站影片

附錄：

（附錄一）聯合國憲章第73條（Article 73 of the Charter, United Nations）Members of the United Nations which have or assume responsibilities for the administration of territories whose peoples have not yet attained a full measure of self-government recognize the principle that the interests of the inhabitants of these territories are paramount, and accept as a sacred trust the obligation to promote to the utmost, within the system of international peace and security established by the present Charter, the well-being of the inhabitants of these territories, and, to this end:

a）to ensure, with due respect for the culture of the peoples concerned, their political, economic, social, and educational advancement, their just treatment, and their protection against abuses;

b）to develop self-government, to take due account of the political aspirations of the peoples, and to assist them in the progressive development of their free political institutions, according to the particular circumstances of each territory and its peoples and their varying stages of advancement;

c）to further international peace and security;

d）to promote constructive measures of development, to encourage research, and to co-operate with one another and, when and where appropriate, with specialized international bodies with a view to the practical achievement of the social, economic, and scientific purposes set forth in this Article; and

e）to transmit regularly to the Secretary-General for information purposes, subject to such limitation as security and constitutional considerations may require, statistical and other information of a technical nature relating to economic, social, and educational conditions in the territories for which they are respectively responsible other than those territories to which Chapters XII and XIII apply.

（附錄二）臺灣關係法第15條 （Section 15, Taiwan Relations Act）

Definition:

Section15. For purposes of this Act-

1. the term “laws of the United States” includes any statute, rule, regulation, ordinance, order, or judicial rule of decision of the United States or any political subdivision thereof; and

2. the term “Taiwan” includes, as the context may require, the islands of Taiwan and the Pescadores, the people on those islands, corporations and other entities and associations created or organized under the laws applied on those islands, and the governing authorities on Taiwan recognized by the United States as the Republic of China prior to January 1, 1979, and any successor governing authorities （including political subdivisions, agencies, and instrumentalities thereof）.