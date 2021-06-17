（譯者說明：國際筆會PENInternational成立於1921年，是一個包括159個分會，分散在100多個國家的國際文人組織，其下設有4個委員會，分別是婦女委員會、獄中作家委員會、翻譯和語言權利委員會以及和平委員會。中國筆會於1930年由蔡元培、胡適、林語堂等人組建，成為國際筆會一員。1958年改名為中華民國筆會，依然是國際筆會成員。獨立中文筆會是由海內外大陸的異議份子劉曉波、貝嶺等人於2001年組成，並於同年被國際筆會接納為成員。廖天琪曾擔任獨立中文筆會會長數屆。自2019年選入國際筆會和平委員會，擔任副主席。每年和平委員會在斯洛文尼亞的文化古城布萊德（Bled）舉行年會併國際文學會議，因新冠疫情，今年的實體會議參加人數遠少於平時，因此也在網絡上同時舉行。筆者目前負責的工作是關注亞洲極權國家的動態，並做報告。本次會議上筆者做了有關中國囚禁因揭發新冠疫情實況的5位入獄者或「被失蹤」人士的報導、香港被中國強加「國安法」後，失去自由的情況、台灣受中國武力威脅、維吾爾等族被關入「再教育營」、達賴喇嘛和藏人流離失所一甲子、南蒙古遭文化語言打壓等等，此外對緬甸軍政府奪權鎮壓、殺害抗議民眾等亦做了陳述。

難得的是本次有兩位來自白俄羅斯的女性作家參加布萊德會議，她們詳盡地報導白俄羅斯專制政府對文化界人士的打壓，目前有46人被關押。自5月份劫機事件以來，壓制更加嚴重。異議人士往往當街被罩上黑罩頭綁架，這種情形跟中國大陸十分相像。兩位女士請大家不要拍照，也不要提她們的名字。這份由和平委員會起草的宣言，文字再三斟酌，十分謹慎，為的是不願觸怒當局，又再重懲文學同道。）

國際筆會和平委員會

關於白俄羅斯的言論自由及民主權利的宣言

2021年6月11日和平委員會於布萊德通過

自亞歷山大·盧卡申科（Aliaksandr Lukašenka）以欺詐手段，聲稱於2020年9月在總統選舉中獲勝以來，白俄羅斯人以堅定不移的決心持續地和平示威，要求建立法治，卻面臨無情和任意的鎮壓。由諾貝爾文學獎得主斯維特拉娜·阿列克西耶維奇（Sviatlana Alieksijevič）擔任主席的白俄羅斯筆會，勇敢而勤奮地記錄了該國持續侵犯人權和基本自由的行為。它顯示了持續性的大面積鎮壓：任意和非法拘留，沒收出版商和記者的電腦，追捕那些懸掛白紅白二色旗（白俄羅斯的前國旗）的人，該旗已成為白俄羅斯追求國家民主的象徵。

白俄羅斯是一個詩人離開家出門購物，都會在街上被捕並被投入監獄的國家。世界各地的民主社會對白俄羅斯國家劫持愛爾蘭飛機，以逮捕羅曼·普羅塔塞維奇 (Raman Pratasievič) 和他的朋友索菲亞·薩佩加 (Safija Sapieha) 感到震驚。隨後這兩位年輕活動家在脅迫下發表的公開聲明向我們顯示，白俄羅斯監獄中的酷刑讓人想起蘇聯時代最令人沮喪的時期。國際筆會和平委員會呼籲所有政府和機構堅定地支持白俄羅斯人民爭取民主和人權的鬥爭。在當前的鎮壓氣氛中，和平委員會和許多筆會中心的成員向白俄羅斯筆會表示兄弟般的同情和支持。我們呼籲釋放因行使抗議權而被拘捕者，並恢復言論自由。

聲明英文原文

PEN International

Writers for Peace Committee

Declaration on Freedom Of Expression and Democratic Rights In Belarus

Adopted by the WfPC in Bled on 11 June 2021

Since the presidential election of 2020, fraudulently claimed by Alexander Lukashenko (Aliaksandr Lukašenka), Belarusians have peacefully demonstrated, with constancy and determination, for the establishment of the rule of law and have faced relentless and arbitrary repression. The Belarusian PEN Centre, chaired by Nobel Prize Laureate for Literature, Svetlana Alexievich (Sviatlana Alieksijevič), courageously and diligently documents the continuing violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the country. It shows the wide range of repression that continues: arbitrary and illegal detentions, confiscation of the computers of publishers and journalists, and the pursuit of those who display the white-red-white flag (the former flag of Belarus) which has become the symbol of national democratic aspiration.

Belarus has become a country where a poet who leaves home for shopping can be arrested in the street and imprisoned. Democratic societies around the world have been shocked at the Belarusian state's hijacking of the Irish aeroplane to arrest Roman Protasevich (Raman Pratasievič) and his friend Sofia Sapega（Safija Sapieha）. The subsequent public statements, given under duress, of these two young activists reveal to us that the torture in the prisons of Belarus is all too reminiscent of the most depressing periods of the Soviet era.The Writers for Peace Committee of PEN International calls on all governments and institutions to stand firmly by the Belarusian people in their struggle for democracy and human rights. In the current climate of repression, the Writers for Peace Committee and members in many PEN centres, assure the Belarusian PEN of their fraternal sympathy and support. We call for the release of all detainees arrested for exercising their right to protest and for the restoration of freedom of expression.