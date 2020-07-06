我們對台灣前途「正名制憲，台灣就是台灣」的聲明與呼籲

We, overseas Taiwanese around the world, send our best wishes to you. We also would like to express our opinions and make statements about the rectification of our beloved motherland, Taiwan.

各位台灣社團、領袖及熱心人士：您好！

The Taiwan central government has been governed by the DPP party since 2016. In 2020, a record 8,170,000 voters re-elected the President – Madame Tsai Eng-Wen. Meanwhile, DPP has dominated the Legislative Yuan with the additional allies from different political parties of similar ideologies to control more than half of the Congressional seats. To us, this represents the "national normalization" which has been pursued and strived toward by the Democratic-Progressive party. Such normalization marks the start toward the actualization of the "authentic Taiwan’s national name and constitution".

台灣中央政府於2016年起已經由民進黨完全執政，並於2020年以破紀錄的817萬票當選連任總統，而立委加上友黨在立法院繼續以遠超過半數的立法院席次，這也是民進黨進行「國家正常化」即「正名制憲」行動的開始。

At present, the "Chinese virus" ("Wu-han virus") has poisoned the world and led to an "anti-China" sentiment around the world. In contrast, Taiwan has developed a stronger national identity as TAIWANESE. With the emphasis on "a healthy lifestyle", Taiwan has become part of the world. With such an opportune time, President Tsai and the DPP party would be advised to seize upon such a historically important moment and act and endeavor for the well-being of the generations of Taiwanese people and for the "health and safety" for the world. Taiwan would especially be advised to break the falsehood and conspiracy of Chinese in its claiming of Taiwan as part of China. Taiwan must also depart from its dependency on China. Instead, it would benefit from strengthened cooperation in economics and production with the U.S., Japan, Australia, Indonesia, and the European Union. In that cooperation, Taiwan would benefit from developing an economic "internationalization". It would gain from joining the US-led new Indo-Pacific Strategic. These undertakings would reduce economic dependence on China and help to stop the Chinese military force from attacking or taking over other territories. In particular, we hope Taiwan would actively promote "normalizing of Taiwan as a nation" and formalize a new constitution.

當前國際因「中國病毒」毒害全世界所造成「反中」情勢，並型塑出「台灣人」共識的高民意，加上攸關「健康生命」更讓「台灣」形成「生命共同體」。值此絕佳契機，蔡總統及民進黨政府更應該在這歷史關鍵時刻，順勢而為，積極主動，真實誠心地為了世世代代的台灣人民，及「健康安全」的未來盡心竭力。尤其必須加強脱離一個「中國」的迷惘、陷阱及依賴，並在經濟產業上加強與美、日、澳、印、歐盟的合作關係，加速經濟「國際化」，甚至加入以美國為首的新印太民主軍事聯盟，以降低經濟依賴中國，及遏止中國的武力攻擊或併吞。尤其應該積極推動「國家正常化」即「正名制憲」：

Taiwan has effectively managed the pandemic. In view of this development, now and the following few years present the best opportunity for fulfilling Taiwan’s goals and true value. To Communities and Organizations, Political Leaders, Members of the Legislative, and Patriotic Fellow Citizens in Taiwan, we humbly present the following crucial national issues for your consideration.

由於台灣疫情也趨穩定，我們認為綜觀局勢，今後數年是實現台灣價值與目標的好時機。在此向各位台灣意見領袖、本土社團、執政團隊、立法代表，及所有熱心人士做如下的討論：

Firstly, it is our view that the name of "the Republic of China" (ROC) does not represent the shared recognition and wish of Taiwanese. At best, the name may be the opinion of a small minority who, still at their early stage of political awakening, are pro-China. Fixation at that stage can only lead Taiwan into a dangerous path.

第一，我們認為「中華民國台灣」並不應是台灣最大的共識，這論述只能說是一部分親中思維人士覺醒的第一階段而已。但停留在這樣的思維，將會讓台灣前途走入危險之路。

Secondly, we advocate and believe in a "formalized constitution with Taiwan as Taiwan". This is the only and the common desire of people in Taiwan. We elaborate on these two issues in the following:

第二，我們主張「正名制憲，台灣就是台灣」才是台灣的最大共識。

1.The formal or authentic name of Taiwan: Globally, all the countries such as the U.S., Japan, and the European Union and others have referred to Taiwan as "Taiwan". Why is it that only in Taiwan where there are so many strange names for Taiwan? "The Republic of China" is not the only name used for Taiwan. There are other names being used in Taiwan for Taiwan: the so-called "Chinese Taipei", "Taipei Economic & Cultural Office" (TECO), even the name of Tai-Peng-Ching-Ma Economic-Trade Body". There are even the references of "my country” or "other country". Why is it so difficult to simply and directly use its indigenous name - which is the word of "Taiwan"? When we are even confused about our own name ourselves, which is Taiwan, how can we expect the international community to help clarify our name and to advocate for Taiwan? Therefore, we advocate and maintain that "Taiwan" be the legitimate and formal name and title of Taiwan.

1. 正名：在世界上所有的國家如美、日、歐盟等都以「TAIWAN」之名稱呼「台灣」，唯獨在台灣，怪𥚃怪氣的名字一大堆：不只是叫「中華民國」？也叫「中華台北」？也叫「台北文化經濟辦事處，簡稱TECO」，也叫「台澎金馬經貿實體」？甚至也叫「我國」或「他國」？直接叫出自己母親乀名叫「台灣」有這麼難嗎？連自己叫什麼名字都搞不清楚，那麼在國際上，有誰會幫你澄清？因此，我們主張以台灣做為國家法定的正式名稱。

2. Constitution: "The Constitution of the Republic of China" continues to include the territory of "the People’s Republic of China" and the "Outer Mongolia". The abnormality has been created by "the Constitution of the Republic of China" through the controversy, absurdity, and contradictions it has engendered. If we do not establish a normal image and authentic protocol that truly embodies the real and Taiwanese "New Constitution", Taiwan would never become a "normal and legitimate nation". Thus, the "Constitution of the Republic of China" poses the greatest obstacles and risks to the survival and growth of Taiwan!

2.制憲：「中華民國憲法」仍然包含了「中華人民共和國」及「外蒙古」的領土，「中華民國憲法」的爭議、荒謬及矛盾等的「不正常」現象，若不好好地正視並早日制定真正屬於「台灣」的「新憲法」，則「台灣」將永難成為一個「正常的國家」，因此「中華民國憲法」就是「台灣」要生存及發展的最大阻礙與危機！

At present, the Chinese communist party’s (CCP) lies and deceits have been uncovered and exposed by the international communities. The international condemnation has placed China in an embarrassing and sad state of helpless self-defense. It is true that the future of Taiwan is to be determined by the collective wisdom of Taiwanese regardless of the external forces. However, the dramatic changes happening in the world have presented a tremendous opportunity for Taiwan, especially with the good deeds it has exhibited and contributions it has made to the international community throughout the pandemic. This is the best time for Taiwan to complete a new constitution through the collective endeavor and support of Taiwanese people.

現在中國共產黨的欺騙謊言，已在國際社會中被一一搓破，全球對中國的譴責，讓中國處於自顧不暇的窘境。雖然說我們台灣的前途本來就應由台灣人民集體討論決定不假外部情勢，但現在局勢大好也是我們好做事，群策群力來完成「新憲法」的最佳時機。

Let our "authentic name and judicious constitution" guide and establish the "New Taiwan". Taiwan is our land where people together live peacefully and safely and where people grow and advance. It is the place where mutual respect and trust abound and where multi-racial groups integrate harmoniously to create a "new Taiwanese culture". Let all the "Taiwanese", be they generational residents and new arrivals, work together and steer the boat to create and realize in our heart a Taiwanese dream – a beautiful land which forever abounds in democracy, fair justice, independence and self-reliance, respectfulness, and personal well-being and happiness. The Taiwanese would also move towards the international community which would afford Taiwanese respect, safety, and a sound footing in the democratic and civilized world.

讓我們「正名制憲」建立「新台灣」，在「台灣」這塊大家共同安身的家園和生長立命的土地，建立互敬互信及族群多元融合的新「台灣文化」，讓所有「台灣人」，不管先來後到，大家同舟共濟來打造並實踐我們心中的「台灣夢」：一個永遠「健康安全、自由民主、公平正義、獨立自主、尊嚴幸福」的美麗國家，宛如「東方的瑞士」，更讓「台灣」邁向國際並有尊嚴平安地立足於自由民主及文明的世界裡！

We, therefore, respectfully encourage and urge you to support and promote a "formalized Taiwan name and a revised Taiwan constitution based on the idea of Taiwan for Taiwan". We encourage you to start the movement immediately. We ask you to encourage your legislative members, mayors, all organizations to join you and to help with the preparation and legal procedures for fulfilling the Taiwanese "New Constitution". Through the constitution, we can develop and establish a true country matched in name and constitution of a country of which we would all be proud.

所以我們呼籲，請各位有感台灣前途的「正名制憲，台灣就是台灣」運動必須趕快進行的人士，相互鼓勵，並促成您在地的立法委員、縣市長、各社團團結出力，完備手續，完成台灣人「新憲法」，建設一個名符其實為土地為人民的光榮新國家。

If you support this movement, please feel free to communicate through Taiwan Legislative and Relative Organizations’ mailbox and Facebook. We would appreciate it if you would circulate this announcement to other Taiwanese residents. It’s time for action. With everyone’s support and actions, we would succeed with an authentic and legitimate Taiwan name and constitution.

若蒙同意，請參考台灣立委和有關團體的信箱與Facebook等聯絡資料敬請大家多多利用，將這封信傳播出去。時候到了！請大家加油一定能成功！

Respectfully,

Overseas Taiwanese around the World

旅居世界各地台灣同鄉 敬啟

