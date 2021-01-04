美國的白頭鷹（American Bald Eagle）是一種英姿煥發神威無比的飛禽，象徵自由民主有尊嚴有能力，因此成為國鳥及美國代表圖騰。

有趣的是它的身體顔色三段分明：頭頸白色（國會立法）、身軀深褐色（政府行政）、尾巴白色（司法監督），有政治三權分立之公正、清廉、透明的象徵意義。

我把鷹鳥設定為像正要降落著地，也像剛要振翅高飛，表示落地建國及起飛欣欣向榮附合立國精神。它髙髙在上俯瞰全球，守護著大地。眞有領航者態勢。

在創作過程中，因為雕塑在樹幹頂上，所以工作必需用梯子：一髙一低，天天上上落落總共有千次之多，嚇到了很多猶太人鄰居，看到八十多歲的人-老當益壯，居然有勇氣敢早晚站在梯子上工作，不可思議。

創造時正値秋季，秋色滿園藏不住。施哲三美術館園中的樹居多是我親手種植的，都已蔚然成蔭，紛紛展現出各種不同的顏色：紅、黃、棕、綠、粉紅、鵝黃、灰綠......等等綜合顏色互相爭艶，層次深淺多元，配上蔚藍天空，悠悠白雲，真是美不勝收。在這擁抱大自然美景裡作雕塑，真是一種難得的享受。

當最後一筆（一刀）下去，終於完工之時，心中滿是喜悅，感謝上天保守恩賜。（11-3-2020）

英文版

The Sacred National Bird

The American Bald Eagle is a magnificent and solemn giant bird. It displays dignity and power symbolizing democracy, freedom and justice. When In action it shows its strong character with daring attacks on its prey with precision. This majestic bird is the emblem of the United States.

Its body shows three distinctive color sections: a white head/neck, a deep brown body and a white tail. It symbolizes the nation divided into three integral bodies: the legislative (open congress), the executive (honest administration) and the judiciary (righteous justice). These three independent branches act in coherence and define the separation of powers for the US government to form a unique political system generally accredited as the best institutional policies ever proposed in the history of mankind.

In portraying this important symbol for the proud people of the U.S., artist Shee decided to show its postures in both landing and taking off. The landing signifies the creation of a great country over 200 years ago with its Constitution that is revered to this day. The eagle is ready to fly into the sky demonstrating prosperity, progress and hope for a bright future. The sky is the limit. From the higher up in the sky the sacred bird can watch over the whole world, making the US powerful as a global leader.

During its creation of this sculpture carved on top of a tree trunk, the work was accomplished with two ladders of different heights. Shee used both ladders daily, making endless trips up and down until the piece was completed. While the work was in progress, the neighbors worried about the potential danger to Shee. They thought it was unusual to see someone in his eighties risking his well-being while crafting his artwork. It was incredible to witness the artist’s courage and determination under such circumstances.

In the autumn season, the garden of the Shee Musée in Highland Park, Illinois is gorgeous. Many of the trees that were personally selected and planted by the artist over the years have matured. Their leaves, with a variety of shapes and sizes, show brilliant colors: red, yellow, brown, green, pink, gray green, and more. Their loftiness and brilliance decorates a clear blue sky embellished with white clouds, creating a breathtaking picture. To sculpt outdoors in his garden is a pleasure for the artist. Here he can fully embrace his creative ideas and his energy, while surrounded by the wonders of nature.

At the completion of the sculpture, one will be able to appreciate this giant bald eagle standing proudly in the sculpture garden. This majestic and lively symbol of freedom blends harmoniously with the surrounding sculptures, making their creator very happy, satisfied, and grateful for his gifts from the almighty God.

Artist Shee and the sculpture - The Sacred National Bird



作者於施哲三美術館園中。圖／施哲三提供



作品愛的淑女。圖／施哲三提供



作品心心相印。圖／施哲三提供



作品希望。圖／施哲三提供



作品和平。圖／施哲三提供



施哲三美術館。圖／施哲三提供



