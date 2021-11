拜登講:我是講(台灣獨立)是怹(台灣人)著決定,呣是阮(美國決定),阮(美國)並無在鼓舞(台灣)獨立。(I said that they have to decide -- Taiwan, not us. We are not encouraging independence.)拜登繼續講:咱講逐清楚,咱支持《台灣關係法》,著是按呢而已。(We made very clear we support the Taiwan Act, and that's it.)。圖/擷自公視新聞影片