2021年第7屆「NATPA 廖述宗教授研究獎金」得獎名單出爐，由池思親、朱真一、Dr. Isabelle Cheng、黃莉翔、林捷勝、彭琪庭等六人，獲得此項榮譽。

得獎名單及研究主題如下：

Ms. Szu-Chin Chih received her BA from National Taiwan University, M. Phil from Cambridge University and is a PhD candidate at UC San Diego. Ms. Chih’s research topic is “Shaping the Cultural Memory of Contemporary Taiwan: A Study of the Conservation, Restoration, and Exhibition of Taiwanese Paintings and Films” （當代台灣文化記憶重塑：臺灣繪畫與電影之保存、修復、展演研究）

Dr. Jen-Yih Chu received his MD from National Taiwan University and PhD from UC Berkeley. He is an Emeritus Professor of St. Louis University Medical School and one of the 2019 recipients of this award. His research topic is “Probing Academic Fraud and Promoting Taiwanese Culture”（探討學術不端及推廣台灣文化）.

Dr. Isabelle Cheng received her PhD in Politics and International Studies from University of London, UK and is a Senior Lecturer in East Asian and International Studies at School of Area Studies, History, Politics and Literature, University of Portsmouth. Her research topic is “Facing Up to Sustainable Development Goals in the Wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic: Migrant Workers, Women and Children in Taiwan and Beyond”（疫情下的永續發展目標：台灣與全球移工、女性及兒童的不平等處境）

Ms. Li-Hsiang Huang received her Master of Music from Detmold University of Music, Germany and EMBA from the College of Management, National Taiwan University. She is the CEO of Taiwan Creative & Care Association and a part-time faculty member in the Department of Music, Soochow University, Taiwan. Her research topic is “Performing Arts Administration and Streaming after COVID-19”（探索疫情後表演藝術管理與串流趨勢新思維）

Dr. Jason Lim received his PhD in History & Asian Studies from the University of Western Australia. He is a Senior Lecturer in Asian History at School of Humanities & Social Inquiry, Faculty of the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities of the University of Wollongong, Australia. His research topic is "Taiwan and Emerging Southeast Countries: Relations with Malaysia, Singapore and South Vietnam, 1955-1975" （1955年至1975年臺灣與新興東南亞國家馬來西亞、新加坡與南越的外交關係）

Dr. Chi-Ting Peng received her Ph.D. in modern US History from UC Santa Barbara and will soon join the Wilson Center of Washington D.C. as a Visiting Research Fellow. Her research topic is “Donald M. Fraser and Overseas Taiwanese Human Rights Advocacy Campaign in the United States in the 1970s”（美國國會眾議員 Donald M. Fraser與1970年代海外台灣人權倡議運動）